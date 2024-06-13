RN pay for all 50 states adjusted by cost of living | 2024

California has the highest hourly mean wage for registered nurses, even after adjusted for cost of living, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Below areis the mean hourly wages for nurses in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., adjusted for cost of living. Becker's calculated these figures using May 2023 salary data from BLS and 2024 cost of living index data from the World Population Review. 

State

RN hourly mean wage

Cost of living index

RN hourly mean wage, adjusted by cost of living

California

$66.20

134.5

$49.22

Minnesota

$45.59

94.1

$48.45

Georgia

$43.27

91

$47.55

Oregon

$54.54

115.1

$47.38

New Mexico

$44.30

94.2

$47.03

Texas

$43.37

93

$46.63

Illinois

$42.14

90.8

$46.41

Washington

$53.38

115.1

$46.38

Nevada

$46.97

101.3

$46.37

Oklahoma

$39.48

86

$45.91

Michigan

$41.45

92.7

$44.71

Delaware

$45.51

102.6

$44.36

Wisconsin

$41.93

95

$44.14

Wyoming

$40.38

92.8

$43.51

Indiana

$39.76

91.5

$43.45

Connecticut

$48.96

113.1

$43.29

Ohio

$40.59

94

$43.18

New Jersey

$49.02

114.1

$42.96

Nebraska

$38.36

90.1

$42.57

Mississippi

$36.30

85.3

$42.56

Pennsylvania

$42.08

99

$42.51

Alaska

$52.51

124.4

$42.21

Louisiana

$38.83

92

$42.21

Missouri

$37.30

88.4

$42.19

Kentucky

$39.31

93.8

$41.91

Colorado

$44.10

105.5

$41.80

Kansas

$36.65

87.7

$41.79

Tennessee

$37.61

90.4

$41.60

Rhode Island

$45.71

110.5

$41.37

North Carolina

$39.68

96.1

$41.29

Virginia

$42.48

103.1

$41.20

Arizona

$43.96

107.2

$41.01

New York

$51.26

125.1

$40.98

South Carolina

$39.13

96.5

$40.55

West Virginia

$36.53

90.3

$40.45

North Dakota

$38.07

94.6

$40.24

Iowa

$35.87

89.7

$39.99

Florida

$40.75

102.3

$39.83

Utah

$39.95

101.5

$39.36

Arkansas

$35.05

90.3

$38.82

Alabama

$34.31

88.8

$38.64

Montana

$39.88

103.7

$38.46

Idaho

$39.95

106.1

$37.65

New Hampshire

$42.98

115

$37.37

Maryland

$44.27

119.5

$37.05

Vermont

$42.49

114.9

$36.98

Maine

$40.55

111.5

$36.37

South Dakota

$33.19

93.8

$35.38

Massachusetts

$52.33

148.4

$35.26

District of Columbia

$51.37

148.7

$34.55

Hawaii

$57.55

179

$32.15

