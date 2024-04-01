10 richest states in America

New Jersey topped a U.S. News & World Report ranking of the richest states in the U.S.

The ranking, published in November, used the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey estimates from 2022 to identify states with the highest median household income. Below are the richest states in America based on this income.

1. New Jersey

Median household income: $96,346

2. Maryland

Median household income: $94,991

3. Massachusetts

Median household income: $94,488

4. Hawaii

Median household income: $92,458

5. California

Median household income: $91,551

6. Washington

Median household income: $91,306

7. New Hampshire

Median household income: $89,992

8. Colorado

Median household income: $89,302

9. Utah

Median household income: $89,168

10. Connecticut

Median household income: $88,429