10 richest states in America

New Jersey topped a U.S. News & World Report ranking of the richest states in the U.S.
The ranking, published in November, used the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey estimates from 2022 to identify states with the highest median household income. Below are the richest states in America based on this income.
1. New Jersey
Median household income: $96,346
2. Maryland
Median household income: $94,991
3. Massachusetts
Median household income: $94,488
4. Hawaii
Median household income: $92,458
5. California
Median household income: $91,551
6. Washington
Median household income: $91,306
7. New Hampshire
Median household income: $89,992
8. Colorado
Median household income: $89,302
9. Utah
Median household income: $89,168
10. Connecticut
Median household income: $88,429