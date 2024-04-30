Best, worst states for nurses in 2024

WalletHub has deemed Washington the best state for nurses to practice in 2024 — a recognition based on an analysis of earnings, job growth and working conditions.

For the annual ranking, the financial services company compared 50 states across two key dimensions: opportunity and competition, and work environment. Twenty metrics were grouped into those two dimensions, including job openings per capita, average salaries, mandatory overtime restrictions and quality of nursing homes. More details on the methodology can be found here.

Here are the 10 best and worst states for nurses in 2024, per the ranking:

Best:

1. Washington

2. Maine

3. New Hampshire

4. Montana

5. New Mexico

6. Oregon

7. Minnesota

8. Wyoming

9. Connecticut

10. Arizona

Worst:

49. Arkansas

48. Alabama

47. Oklahoma

46. Mississippi

45. Tennessee

44. Delaware

43. South Carolina

42. Louisiana

41. Nebraska

40. Vermont





Two more notes: