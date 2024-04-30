Best, worst states for nurses in 2024

WalletHub has deemed Washington the best state for nurses to practice in 2024 — a recognition based on an analysis of earnings, job growth and working conditions.
For the annual ranking, the financial services company compared 50 states across two key dimensions: opportunity and competition, and work environment. Twenty metrics were grouped into those two dimensions, including job openings per capita, average salaries, mandatory overtime restrictions and quality of nursing homes. More details on the methodology can be found here.
Here are the 10 best and worst states for nurses in 2024, per the ranking:
Best:
1. Washington
2. Maine
3. New Hampshire
4. Montana
5. New Mexico
6. Oregon
7. Minnesota
8. Wyoming
9. Connecticut
10. Arizona
Worst:
49. Arkansas
48. Alabama
47. Oklahoma
46. Mississippi
45. Tennessee
44. Delaware
43. South Carolina
42. Louisiana
41. Nebraska
40. Vermont
Two more notes:
- Washington (ranked No. 1 overall) placed fifth for opportunity and competition rank, and No. 1 for work environment.
- New Mexico (ranked fifth overall), earned the top spot for opportunity and competition rank, and placed 44th for work environment.