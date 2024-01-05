38 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's this year:

Editor's note: This live webpage was updated Jan. 5. View executive moves for 2023 here.

1. David Posch was named senior vice president for business consulting at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

2. Drew Dostal, president and regional market leader for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health, had his oversight doubled to six hospitals.

3. Cathy Sumner, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Janice Walker, DHA, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health's Southeast Region.

5. Matthew Block, former executive counsel to Louisiana Gov. John Edwards, was appointed executive vice president and chief administrative officer of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

6. Tracey Schiro was named executive vice president and chief people and culture officer of Ochsner Health.

7. Deborah Grimes, RN, JD, MSHQS, was promoted to senior vice president and chief diversity officer of Ochsner Health.

8. Tiffany Murdock, BSN, MSN, PhD, was promoted to senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Ochsner Health.

9. Aimee Quirk was promoted to senior vice president and chief corporate development officer of Ochsner Health and will continue as CEO of Ochsner Ventures.

10. Shelley Sullivan Tynan was promoted to senior vice president and chief legal officer of Ochsner Health.

11. Harry Lemming was named CEO of Glen Oaks Hospital, a behavioral health hospital in Greenville, Texas.

12. C.J. Stimson, MD, was appointed executive vice president for population health at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

13. Allison "Allie" Wyler was named president of the Advocate Health Care Central Chicagoland area and Park Ridge, Ill.-based Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

14. Don McKenna was named permanent president of Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.

15. Melissa Emerson, BSN, RN, was named COO of Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Bethesda Hospital.

16. Kimyatta Washington was named vice president and chief administrative officer of cancer services for UChicago Medicine.

17. Cullen Brown was named CEO of Kissimmee-based HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

18. John Hunter, MD, who has served as executive vice president and CEO of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health since 2017, will step down from his role.

19. Nic Nguyen, MD, was named chief medical officer of Boston-based Beth Israel Lahey Health and senior vice president of the system's primary care division.

20. William Ermann will retire as CEO of Memorial Hospital of Texas County in Guymon, Okla., on March 30.

21. Victor Almeida, DO, was selected as the next chief medical officer of RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, N.J.

22. Jim Sheets was named president of Intermountain Health healthcare operations in Colorado, Montana, Kansas, Wyoming, and New Mexico.

23. Cody Hunter was named president of Methodist Celina Medical Center, a facility set to open in North Texas in 2025.

24. Karl Keeler, chief executive of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., has taken an additional role as chief executive of the Providence San Fernando Valley Service Area.

25. Julie Hudgens, PharmD, was named assistant COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

26. Thomas Cummins, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

27. Margaret Carroll, RN, stepped down as chief nursing officer at Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet (Ill.).

28. Maria Paige was promoted to director of hospital billing at Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health.

29. Rebecca Sesler will now serve as chief marketing and communications officer for St. Louis-based BJC Health System, which will now serve two regions.

30. Kevin Benson left his role as CFO of Thermopolis, Wyo.-based Hot Springs Health.

31. Andrew DeVoe was named CFO of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine.

32. Brent Burish will serve as CEO of two HCA Healthcare hospitals in St. Petersburg, Fla.

33. Chuck Robb, former senior vice president and CFO of Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System, was appointed CFO of St. Louis-based BJC Health System.

34. Brian Dietz, president and CEO of Macomb, Ill.-based McDonough District Hospital, was suspended.

35. Brian Helleland was selected as chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange (Calif.) and chief executive for the Orange County/High Desert service area.

36. Martinson Arnan, MD, was named senior vice president and chief physician executive for Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare.

37. Vickie Magurean was named CFO of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, a 447-bed facility in Tamiami.

38. Jordan Fulkerson was named CFO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, based in Inverness.





