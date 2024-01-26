Sutter Health names general counsel

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has tapped Caren Weakley as senior vice president and general counsel, effective Feb. 26.

Ms. Weakley has more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare legal space, according to a Jan. 25 news release. She currently serves as senior vice president and general counsel for Radiology Partners, the nation's largest radiology practice, based in El Segundo, Calif. Previously, she held progressive senior leadership positions at Denver-based DaVita Kidney Care, including general counsel, operations.

Her appointment is the second executive shakeup at Sutter Health this month; Raju Iyer was recently named the system's senior vice president and CFO, also effective Feb. 26.