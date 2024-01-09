Sutter Health taps CFO

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health has named Raju Iyer senior vice president and CFO, effective Feb. 26.

Mr. Iyer has more than 20 years of financial experience serving academic, for-profit and nonprofit health systems, according to a Jan. 9 news release. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and CFO for San Francisco-based UCSF Health, handling an annual revenue of more than $7 billion.

He joins Sutter Health at a crucial moment for its growth and development, per the news release. Over the next few years, the health system aims to add at least 25 new ambulatory care centers, invest in new digital technologies and expand its reach through a partnership with Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Sansum Clinic.

Mr. Iyer succeeds Dominic Nakis, who has served as interim CFO since July 2023.