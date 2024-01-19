5 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs

A number of hospitals and health systems are reducing their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges.

Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations announced this year.

Editor's Note: This webpage was created Jan. 19.

January

Lehigh Valley Health Network is cutting its chiropractic services and laying off 10 chiropractors. The layoffs are effective April 12 and due to restructuring. The Allentown, Pa.-based health system has 10 chiropractic locations, according to its website.

Central Maine Healthcare is laying off 45 employees as part of management reorganization. The Lewiston-based system, which also ended urgent care services at its Maine Urgent Care on Sabattus Street in Lewiston on Jan. 12, has 3,100 employees total.

University of Vermont Health Network, based in Burlington, is cutting 130 open positions. The move is part of the health system's efforts to reduce expenses by $20 million.

Med-Trans, a medical transport provider based in Lewisville, Texas, closed its UF Health ShandsCair base serving Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health Shands Hospital on Jan. 10 due to decreased transportation demands. The move also resulted in layoffs, a spokesperson for UF Health, the hospital's parent company, told Becker's in a statement.

RWJBarnabas Health, based in West Orange, N.J., is laying off 79 employees, according to documents filed with the state on Jan. 8. The layoffs are effective March 31 and April 5. A spokesperson for the health system told Becker's that 74 of the positions were "time-limited information technology training job functions." The other layoffs were due to closure of an urgent care center.





