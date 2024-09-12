Texas system lays off 129

Southwestern Health Resources, a 31-hospital joint venture, conducted a mass layoff affecting 129 employees on Sept. 10.

Southwestern Health Resources, based in Farmers Branch, Texas, formed in 2016 through UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources. On Sept. 5, Arlington-based THR filed a notification with the state noting that 129 employees will be laid off, including managerial and director positions. A full list of affected positions is here.

"After careful consideration, we are adjusting our organizational structure and aligning our staffing model to meet current needs in our evolving health care market while also maximizing value, quality, and service for those we serve," a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's. "We are providing support and resources for employees whose positions are impacted."



Southwestern Health Resources also laid off 288 employees in late 2023.