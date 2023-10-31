Texas health system lays off 288 workers

Southwestern Health Resources, a 31-hospital joint venture, will conduct a mass layoff affecting nearly 300 employees by year's end.

Southwestern Health Resources, based in Farmers Branch, Texas, formed in 2016 through UT Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources. On Oct. 18, Arlington-based THR filed a notification with the state noting that 288 employees will be laid off, effective Dec. 31.

"All affected employees have been notified of their separation date and that their separation from employment will be permanent," the notice, obtained by Becker's, states. Jobs affected include intake specialists, coding auditors and reviewers, business analysts, registered dieticians and quality auditors, among other roles.

When news of the layoffs first surfaced in September, the system released the following statement to The Dallas Morning News:

"After careful consideration, we are adjusting our organizational structure and aligning our staffing model to meet current needs in our evolving health care market while also maximizing value, quality, and service for our patients," Southwestern Health Resources said in a statement to the local news outlet. "We are providing support and resources for employees whose positions are impacted."

Southwestern Health Resources includes more than 7,000 providers. In 2018, it acquired Care N' Care, a local Medicare Advantage health plan.