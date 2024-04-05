23 health systems with strong finances

Here are 23 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service released in 2024.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health systems were compiled from credit rating reports.

Avera Health has an "AA-" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system's strong operating risk and financial profile assessments, and significant size and scale, Fitch said.

Cedars-Sinai Health System has an "AA-" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Los Angeles-based system's consistent historical profitability and its strong liquidity metrics, historically supported by significant philanthropy, Fitch said.

Children's Health has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Dallas-based system's continued strong performance from a focus on high margin and tertiary services, as well as a distinctly leading market share, Moody's said.

Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron (Ohio) has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the system's large primary care physician network, long-term collaborations with regional hospitals and leading market position as its market's only dedicated pediatric provider, Moody's said.

Children's Hospital of Orange County has an "AA-" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Orange, Calif.-based system's position as the leading provider for pediatric acute care services in Orange County, a position solidified through its adult hospital and regional partnerships, ambulatory presence and pediatric trauma status, Fitch said.

Cook Children's Medical Center has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The ratings agency said the Fort Worth Texas-based system will benefit from revenue diversification through its sizable health plan, large physician group, and an expanding North Texas footprint.

El Camino Health has an "AA" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Mountain View, Calif.-based system's strong operating profile assessment with a history of generating double-digit operating EBITDA margins anchored by a service area that features strong demographics as well as a healthy payer mix, Fitch said.

JPS Health Network has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Fort Worth, Texas-based system's sound historical and forecast operating margins, the ratings agency said.

Mass General Brigham has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Somerville, Mass.-based system's strong reputation for clinical services and research at its namesake academic medical center flagships that drive excellent patient demand and help it maintain a strong market position, Moody's said.

McLaren Health Care has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Grand Blanc, Mich.-based system's leading market position over a broad service area covering much of Michigan, the ratings agency said.

Med Center Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Bowling Green, Ky.-based system's strong operating risk assessment and leading market position in a primary service area with favorable population growth, Fitch said.

Novant Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The ratings agency said the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based system's recent acquisition of three South Carolina hospitals from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare will be accretive to its operating performance as the hospitals are highly profited and located in areas with growing populations and good income levels.

Oregon Health & Science University has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The rating reflects the Portland-based system's top-class academic, research and clinical capabilities, Moody's said.

Orlando (Fla.) Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the health system's strong and consistent operating performance and a growing presence in a demographically favorable market, Fitch said.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Albuquerque, N.M.-based system's rating is driven by a strong financial profile combined with a leading market position with broad coverage in both acute care services and health plan operations, Fitch said.

Rush University System for Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Chicago-based system's strong financial profile and an expectation that operating margins will rebound despite ongoing macro labor pressures, the rating agency said.

Saint Francis Healthcare System has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based system's strong financial profile, characterized by robust liquidity metrics, Fitch said.

Saint Luke's Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Kansas City, Mo.-based system's rating was upgraded from "A1" after its merger with St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare was completed in January.

Salem (Ore.) Health has an"AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the system's dominant marketing positive in a stable service area with good population growth and demand for acute care services, Fitch said.

Seattle Children's Hospital has an "AA" rating and a stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the system's strong market position as the only children's hospital in Seattle and provider of pediatric care to an area that covers four states, Fitch said.

SSM Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The St. Louis-based system's rating is supported by a strong financial profile, multistate presence and scale with good revenue diversity, Fitch said.

University of Colorado Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Aurora-based system's rating reflects a strong financial profile benefiting from a track record of robust operating margins and the system's growing share of a growth market anchored by its position as the only academic medical center in the state, Fitch said.

Willis-Knighton Medical Center has an "AA-" rating and positive outlook with Fitch. The outlook reflects the Shreveport, La.-based system's improving operating performance relative to the past two fiscal years combined with Fitch's expectation for continued improvement in 2024 and beyond.