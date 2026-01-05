What’s next for FAH’s retiring CEO 

Chip Kahn has shared plans for future endeavors following his retirement as president and CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals at the end of 2025, an organization he led for 24 years.

Mr. Kahn will join the American Enterprise Institute as a visiting senior fellow Feb. 25, where he’ll address critical healthcare finance and delivery issues, like cost growth, quality and safety, and the future of Medicare and Medicaid, he said in a Jan. 5 release shared with Becker’s.

He will also serve as a senior visiting fellow at KFF, and will launch a podcast called “KFF on the Business of Health Care with Chip Kahn” in the spring, which will explore healthcare delivery in America.

“Here’s to 2026,” he said. “For me, that means a new focus — more writing and thinking, a podcast microphone instead of policy memos — and a continued commitment to engaging on the healthcare issues that matter most.”