11 hospitals gaining, renewing trauma designations in 2026

Hospitals in eight states have earned new trauma center designations or secured re-verification in the first weeks of 2026, expanding access to emergency care and reinforcing regional trauma networks.

The designations — awarded by state health departments or the American College of Surgeons — reflect hospitals’ ability to provide rapid stabilization, surgical intervention and coordinated transfers for severely injured patients. Several organizations also marked regional firsts or renewed top-tier level 1 status.

Below are 11 hospitals that received new trauma designations or re-verification since Jan. 1.

Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list.

Baptist Health Corbin (Ky.) announced its designation as a level 4 trauma center Feb. 2, enabling 24/7 emergency coverage and transfer coordination for critically injured patients.

Madelia (Minn.) Health was designated a level 4 trauma hospital Feb. 16 after completing the Minnesota Department of Health’s review process.

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville was reverified as a level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons Feb. 4, maintaining its position as one of six nationally verified level 1 centers in Georgia.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital and T.J. Health Columbia, both part of Glasgow, Ky.-based T.J. Regional Health, earned level 4 trauma center designations Jan. 15. They are the first trauma-designated hospitals in south central Kentucky.

University Medical Center New Orleans became the only hospital in the Gulf South to simultaneously hold three national designations — level 1 trauma center, verified burn center and comprehensive stroke center — effective Jan. 27.

Oaklawn in Marshall, Mich., was reverified as a level 3 trauma facility by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Jan. 28. The designation is effective through July 2028.

MelroseWakefield Hospital in Massachusetts was designated a level 3 trauma center by the state’s Department of Public Health Jan. 2, 2024, following an external review by the American College of Surgeons.

UVA Health University Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. was redesignated as a level 1 adult trauma center by the Virginia Department of Health Jan. 23.

Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, Calif., was reverified as a level 2 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons through July 9, 2027. The hospital serves about 1.7 million people in the San Joaquin Valley.

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn., was verified as a level 3 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons Feb. 5.

Manning Family Children’s in New Orleans was verified as a level 1 pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons Jan. 26.