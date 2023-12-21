California hospital to lay off 30, including 23 nurses

Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital has suspended its labor and delivery unit and plans to lay off 30 employees due to financial and staffing challenges, according to a WARN notice filed with state officials.

Twenty-three registered nurses and seven other positions within the labor and delivery unit will be terminated Feb. 28, according to NBC affiliate KGET. The hospital said inadequate obstetric providers and a nationwide shortage has contributed to recruitment challenges, and has forced the suspension of the service line program.

"At the beginning of the year we had two staff OBs and two temporary providers to help meet the local needs," Ridgecrest Regional CEO James Suver said. "In the last few months we have had to face the impending departure of our temporary providers, the leave of absence of one provider, and the upcoming relocation of the remaining provider."

The hospital subsidized labor and delivery services by about $4 million last year, but continuing to make that investment jeopardizes other services, according to the hospital. Declining birth rates and reduced on-call expectations have made it more challenging to maintain a safe obstetric clinic in many rural areas.

"When the pressures of our financial crisis demanded action in 2022, we implemented preemptive measures to reduce operational costs in hopes of maintaining a sustainable level of service to our community," Mr. Suver said. "These actions have not been adequate."