UVM Health to cut 130 open jobs

Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network is reducing 130 open positions in an effort to reduce costs.

In response to escalating patient demand, a nationwide workforce shortage and persistent financial pressures on rural healthcare providers, UVM Health Network unveiled a targeted approach for the 2024 fiscal year in a Jan. 11 press release.

Some of the initiatives include enhancing patient access to surgical services across UVM Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Central Vermont Medical Center, and implementing self-scheduling in MyChart to streamline appointment scheduling for existing patients.

Further initiatives include the expansion of eConsult services, allowing virtual consultations between physicians and specialty care providers, reducing referral times.

However, to address some of the challenges the health system is facing, including budget cuts mandated by state regulatory orders, the health system is making a move to reduce $20 million in expenses, including the elimination of 130 open positions.

These moves are aimed at averting a projected budget gap of more than $75 million for the current fiscal year.

"Our health system plays a special role in our region, and it's our responsibility to our patients, our employees and our communities to make sure we're living true to our mission," Sunny Eappen, MD, president and CEO of the health system, said in the release. "These guiding principles are how we hold ourselves accountable to the people we serve and address the operational and financial challenges we face. This body of work is our first step forward in this new direction and I'm excited for us to get to work."