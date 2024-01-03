Texas hospital closes ER abruptly

West Lake Hills, Texas-based the Hospital at Westlake Medical Center abruptly closed its emergency department the evening of Dec. 29 until further notice, according to a statement posted on the hospital's Facebook page.

The physician-owned hospital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last September and cited significant debt faced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the pandemic making the situation worse.

The hospital also noted negative financial impacts due to labor and supply inflation.

"Although the department will close, the hospital will remain open and we are taking the necessary steps to provide notice to our community partners, appropriate agencies, referral sources, and posting notifications on our website and social media outlets," the statement said.







