Texas hospital files for Chapter 11 protection

The Hospital at Westlake Medical Center, a physician-owned hospital in Westlake Hills, Texas, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The hospital had significant debt before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic exacerbated the situation, according to a Sept. 8 Westlake Medical Center news release. The hospital will continue all its operations during the bankruptcy proceedings, according to the news release.

The hospital said that it has been burdened by both labor and supply inflation.

"At the heart of our hospital's restructuring is our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in patient care," Mark Shen, MD, CEO of The Hospital at Westlake, said in the release. "Like many of our industry peers, we've battled immense challenges since the onset of the pandemic, which have only magnified the struggles businesses across every industry grapple with, including our own. Facing the stark reality of our financial standing and the unrelenting pressures impacting our industry, we're taking every measure possible to secure the future of our hospital."