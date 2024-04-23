Intermountain to exit Kansas with clinic changes

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is making changes with three Kansas clinics, effectively ending its operations in the state.

Intermountain plans to close Duchesne Clinic in Kansas City on June 1 and to transfer the Marian Dental Clinic in Topeka, Kan., and the St. Vincent Clinic in Leavenworth, Kan., to Atchison (Kan.) Community Health Clinic, a federally qualified health center. It announced the changes April 19.

The three clinics are collectively known as Caritas Clinics, and are self-described "safety-net" care settings for low-income patients. The St. Vincent and Duchesne Clinics are primary care offices, while Marian Dental Clinic provides dental care.

Once the clinic transfers and closure are complete, Intermountain will no longer have operations in Kansas. The system called the moves "a strategic decision."

The system signed a letter of intent with Atchison Community Health Clinic on April 9 and plans for the transfer of ownership to be completed by June 30. It notes that some caregivers "can transfer employment" to Atchison if they are interested; others will receive financial support and assistance in finding new employment.

Intermountain said it will donate $4.2 million to Atchison Community Health Clinic for operations, capital improvements and "to help ensure Atchison can successfully continue this high-quality care at these clinics."

The clinics were originally part of Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, which merged with Intermountain in April 2022.