11 hospitals closing departments or ending services

A number of healthcare organizations have recently closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages.

Here are 11 department closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's has reported since March 1:

1. Wahiawa (Hawaii) General Hospital temporarily closed its emergency department, effective March 18, due to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning issues. The closure will allow the hospital to fix its HVAC system, with a work completion timeline unclear.

2. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is temporarily shuttering its pharmacy on Eastern Michigan University's campus in Ypsilanti. The closure is expected to last from March 22 to late summer amid supply and staffing issues. The pharmacy has had ongoing operational issues.

3. Renovo, Pa.-based Bucktail Medical Center is closing its long-term care facility May 14. CEO Laura Murnyack, BSN, RN, said officials explored options to keep the facility open, but "its increasing costs severely undermine Bucktail's fiscal position."

4. Adventist Health Tulare (Calif.) is pausing obstetrics services June 6 for an unspecified amount of time. Hospital officials said they are working to recruit providers to eventually reopen the department. The planned closure comes after year-over-year births at the hospital declined 60%.

5. Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind., will close its inpatient behavioral health unit May 1 as it looks to put more resources into outpatient mental health services.

6. Adventist Health Tillamook (Ore.) is closing three medical offices by April 12 after yearslong efforts to recruit additional qualified medical providers into the rural communities.

7. Scripps Mercy Chula Vista (Calif.) hospital, part of San Diego-based Scripps Health, is transferring its obstetrics care services and Rady Children's neonatal intensive care unit to its Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego campus. The decision to consolidate the obstetrics unit with Scripps Mercy San Diego, which will take three to four months to transition, is designed to allow room for adult medical and surgical patients in need of a bed at the Chula Vista hospital,

8. Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, is closing its South Deerfield, Mass.-based Sugarloaf Pediatrics practice and transitioning services to Amherst, Mass.-based Northampton Area Pediatrics, effective July 1.

9. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health's Beth Israel campus ended its stroke and cardiac services March 10 due to voluntary staff departures since the planned closure of the hospital was shared in September.

10. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System announced March 1 that it will not reopen its clinic in Janesville, Minn.

11. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System closed urgent care services at its Marshfield Medical Center-Weston (Wis.) location, effective March 8.