California hospital closing dialysis center

Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, Calif., has started transitioning patients to another dialysis clinic as it plans to close its dialysis center in June.

Current patients who had been served by the hospital's dialysis center are being transferred about 20 miles north to the DaVita Center in Soledad. The hospital had been seeing roughly 38 dialysis patients, according to NBC affiliate KSBW.

"The dialysis team carefully planned the transition to take place in stages and to be as smooth and convenient as possible for our patients," Mee Memorial Hospital said in a statement to Becker's. "An initial group has already transitioned to DaVita with the final group due to transition in the coming months."

The hospital's dialysis center opened in 1995, and officials said it is in need of renovations and equipment upgrades amid advancements in dialysis services.

"The ability to operate a stand-alone center while maintaining the highest quality patient care has become less feasible," Mee Memorial said. "The DaVita Center in Soledad offers the specialized state-of-the-art care that our patients merit and require."

Staff within the hospital's dialysis center have been offered opportunities to remain within the Mee Memorial system.