States with the most rural hospital closures

Since 2005, 104 rural hospitals have closed and more than 600 additional rural hospitals — 30% of all rural hospitals in the U.S. — are at risk of closing in the near future, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. 

Rural hospitals, 37 of which have closed since 2020, continue to be at risk of closure because they lose money providing services to patients. Historically, many hospitals have received grants, local tax revenues or subsidies from other businesses that offset these losses, but there is no guarantee that these funds will continue to be available or sufficient to address their financial challenges amid persisting workforce shortages, rising costs and leveling reimbursement. 

Here is a breakdown of rural hospital closures and losses on services by state, according to CHQPR:

State Hospitals with losses on services Closures since 2005 Current rural hospitals
Kansas 84 10 102
Texas 101 25 159
Oklahoma 57 10 77
Mississippi 46 6 73
New York 41 6 51
Alabama 34 7 52
Tennessee 22 14 55
Georgia 32 9 68
Arkansas 36 2 49
Kentucky 30 4 72
California 33 9 56
Missouri 30 10 57
Iowa 66 1 93
Michigan 23 3 63
Louisiana 36 2 53
Maine 14 3 25
Minnesota 40 6 95
South Carolina 12 4 23
West Virginia 14 5 28
Illinois 19 5 71
Indiana 13 4 52
North Carolina 18 12 52
Pennsylvania 16 6 41
South Dakota 14 3 48
Virginia 10 2 29
Colorado 16 0 42
Florida 9 8 21
Montana 35 0 55
Ohio 17 2 70
Alaska 10 1 17
North Dakota 26 1 39
Vermont 10 0 13
Idaho 15 0 29
Nebraska 28 2 71
Nevada 11 2 13
New Mexico 15 1 27
Washington 26 1 40
Arizona 15 4 27
Connecticut 2 0 3
Hawaii 10 0 12
Massachusetts 3 1 5
New Hampshire 7 0 17
Wisconsin 22 1 75
Wyoming 11 0 23
Delaware 0 0 2
Maryland 0 1 4
New Jersey 0 1 0
Oregon 14 0 32
Rhode Island 0 0 0
Utah 7 0 21

 

