States with the most rural hospital closures

Since 2005, 104 rural hospitals have closed and more than 600 additional rural hospitals — 30% of all rural hospitals in the U.S. — are at risk of closing in the near future, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Rural hospitals, 37 of which have closed since 2020, continue to be at risk of closure because they lose money providing services to patients. Historically, many hospitals have received grants, local tax revenues or subsidies from other businesses that offset these losses, but there is no guarantee that these funds will continue to be available or sufficient to address their financial challenges amid persisting workforce shortages, rising costs and leveling reimbursement.

Here is a breakdown of rural hospital closures and losses on services by state, according to CHQPR: