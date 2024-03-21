Indiana hospital closing birthing center, transferring services

Columbia City, Ind.-based Parkview Whitley Hospital, part of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health, is closing its family birthing center and relocating it to the new Warsaw, Ind.-based Parkview Kosciusko Hospital, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 1.

Parkview Physicians Group-OB-GYN will continue providing gynecological care in Whitley County, Indiana, including prenatal and postpartum obstetrics services, following the transfer.

Parkview Whitley Hospital's emergency department will also be able to provide care for pregnant women dealing with a medical emergency, Tom Miller, MD, physician executive for Parkview's women's and children's service line, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"PPG is working with all expecting mothers to coordinate any potential changes to their delivery care plan," Dr. Miller said. "After the relocation, patients will have the option to deliver at PKH or other nearby Parkview Family Birthing Centers."

Parkview Kosciusko Hospital's new birthing center will feature seven labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum rooms. It will also have two outpatient and triage rooms once it opens this fall.

All employees at Parkview Whitley Hospital affected by the service transfer have been offered roles at Parkview Kosciusko Hospital or somewhere else at Parkview Health, Dr. Miller said.