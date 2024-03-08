Adventist hospital to close 3 medical practices

Adventist Health Tillamook (Ore.) plans to close three medical offices after years-long efforts to recruit additional qualified medical providers into the rural communities.

The Roseville, Calif.-based health system said March 7 its hospital in Tillamook plans to close medical offices in Sheridan, Welches and Lincoln City, Ore. The 25-bed critical access hospital has been using locum agency providers to staff the clinics.

"We have faced significant challenges with not only recruiting but retaining providers in these areas, even working with national and renown recruiting firms with a high track record of success have not helped the situation," said Eric Swanson, president of the hospital.

The practices will close between March 17 and April 12.

Adventist is offering employees and providers with the closing clinics the ability to apply for other roles within the system, including local positions. Mr. Swanson said the closures were not due to a "shortfall in the dedication or service of our affected associates."