UC Davis Health to trim workforce

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health is reducing its workforce and is eliminating 150 positions, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

UC Davis Health said that an increase in expenses prompted the workforce reduction.

"Over the past several years, more patients from the Sacramento region and beyond have chosen UC Davis Health for high-quality healthcare, and the organization has grown in response to that increase," the spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement. "This accelerated growth has also prompted an even larger increase in expenses. UC Davis Health is now taking steps to align expenditures and revenues before the start of our next fiscal year on July 1."

According to UC Davis Health, none of the eliminated positions will affect patient care.

"These decisions to realign our fiscal goals, while difficult, put the organization in a healthier financial position, allowing us to continue our mission as an academic health system that conducts groundbreaking research and provides world-class care to our patients," the spokesperson wrote.

UC Davis Health has 19,000 employees. The layoffs make up less than 1% of its workforce.

Despite the reduction, the health system said it is actively recruiting more than 80 patient care roles, which include physicians and nurses.