JPS Health to pay fired CFO $900K in severance

Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network agreed to pay former CFO Sharon Clark more than $900,000 in severance after firing her in October, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported April 29.

Ms. Clark was fired from her position as senior executive vice president and CFO on Oct. 9, according to records released to the Star-Telegram. In December, she signed an agreement with JPS to pay her the equivalent of her salary for 18 months, and she agreed to not to file any petition or lawsuit against the system or other parties specified under the agreement.

The severance is being paid in weekly installments through April 9, 2025, and will be reduced if she starts another job before then, according to the report. She will also receive a $645,000 payout through the health system's incentive plans.

JPS' chief legal officer, Daphne Walker, told Becker's in an emailed statement: "We are unable to comment regarding the circumstances surrounding Ms. Clark’s departure from the organization. Any compensation she was paid in connection with her departure included incentives that she had earned during her employment."

The health system's search for a new CFO is ongoing, according to the report.