Mayo Clinic Health System announces permanent closure of 1 location

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Health System announced March 1 that it will not reopen its clinic in Janesville, Minn.

The location was temporarily closed in August due to staffing issues. Since then, staff from the clinic have been working at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waseca, Minn., and will now be assigned there permanently.

Patients from the Janesville clinic have been receiving care at the Waseca location, which is 10 miles away from the now-shuttered clinic, and also at a Mayo Clinic location in Mankato, Minn., which is 18 miles away.