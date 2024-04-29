FDA finalizes rule to regulate hospital lab tests

The FDA finalized a rule April 29 to treat laboratory-developed tests as medical devices, putting them in the purview of federal oversight.

Under the new rules, the FDA will phase in oversight of laboratory-developed tests, or LTDs over a four-year period. LTDs are those designed, manufactured and used within a single clinical laboratory, often in hospital and academic medical center labs. Such tests are the basis of 70% of medical decisions made in the U.S., federal regulators estimate.

"LTDs are being used more widely than ever before — for use in newborn screening, to help predict a person's risk of cancer, or aid in diagnosing heart disease and Alzehiemer's," Robert Califf, MD, FDA commissioner, said in a news release. "The final rule announced today aims to provide crucial oversight of these tests to help ensure that important healthcare decisions are made based on test results that patients and healthcare providers can trust."

Last fall, the FDA issued a proposed rule on the matter, which the American Hospital Association opposed, saying the move would negatively affect patients' access, stifle innovation and potentially increase hospital costs. In finalizing the rule April 29, federal regulators said they considered a large volume of comments they received on the proposed rule and have made adjustments "in a manner that better serves public health."

Per the final rule, the FDA will give enforcement discretion to tests that are currently on the market, essentially grandfathering them into approval — a decision the agency said "is intended to address the risk that the perceived costs of compliance with such requirements could lead to the widespread loss of access" to tests patients currently rely on.

The FDA will also give enforcement discretion to those manufactured and performed by a lab within a healthcare system "to meet an unmet need of patients receiving care within the same healthcare system when an FDA-authorized test is not available."

Newly developed tests that pose a high risk (those for life-threatening disease), would need to be approved within three and a half years, while lower risks tests will have four years.