Ransomware group leader told hackers to attack hospitals, FBI, HHS say

The ransomware group linked to the cyberattack on Change Healthcare is also targeting hospitals, the FBI and HHS warned Feb. 27.

The BlackCat hacker gang has been focusing its attacks on the healthcare sector, with most of its 70 victims since December coming from that industry, according to the notice. The group's administrator encouraged it to attack hospitals that month after the FBI infiltrated its operations.

BlackCat, also known as ALPHV Blackcat, claimed responsibility for the Feb. 21 hack of Optum subsidiary Change Healthcare, which has disrupted its payment and pharmacy processing systems at hospitals and pharmacies around the country. The group also creates "victim-specific emails," per the alert from the FBI, HHS and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The ransomware gang, which has ties to Russia, also reportedly hacked Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and leaked nude breast cancer patient photos online.