Mayo's new initiative to bring Japanese health tech to US market

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate has forged a new partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization to roll out a two-phase initiative aimed at expanding opportunities for Japanese health tech companies to engage with the U.S. healthcare market.

The program's first phase will involve 16 Japanese companies taking part in an educational initiative led by Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, where they will observe how AI is being or could be applied in clinical settings by healthcare professionals, according to an Oct. 16 news release.

In the second phase, a select group of up to five companies will be invited to join Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate for deeper collaboration and onboarding into the platform.

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate supports health tech startups by helping them ensure their AI-driven solutions meet healthcare industry standards for validation and clinical readiness. Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate is a part of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.