Ascension enlists cyber experts to combat ransomware attack fallout

St. Louis-based Ascension has brought in additional cybersecurity experts to help with its restoration efforts after the organization was hit by a ransomware attack on May 8.

According to a May 15 update on Ascension's website, cybersecurity experts from Palo Alto's Unit42 and Cypfer are aiding the organization with its rebuild and restoration efforts.

"We are focused on getting systems back up and running as safely and as quickly as possible," the website reads. "We are also working on reconnecting with our vendors with the help of our recovery experts."

Ascension said it will "take some time to return to normal operations."

The health system has already been working forensic experts from Mandiant to conduct an investigation into the incident. Mandiant, which was acquired by Google in 2022, has helped both investigate and address the 2020 SolarWinds cyberattack on the U.S. federal government and has aidied in the inquiry into the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware incident.

This comes after Ascension reported that the ransomware attack is having differing effects on its facilities by state.