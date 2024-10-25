26 health systems listed as 'Most Wired'

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 26 hospitals and health systems as achieving level 10 status in its 2024 "Digital Health Most Wired" program.
CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry.
Hospitals included in the Most Wired program are certified as levels 1 through 10, with levels 9 and 10 designating the health IT leaders that have displayed the highest and most innovative uses of technology at their respective organizations. CHIME's Most Wired list aims to recognize healthcare organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry.
Here are the 26 level 10 acute hospitals and health systems that achieved level 10 Most Wired eligibility from CHIME in 2024:
- Baptist Health System, based in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Cedars-Sinai, based in Los Angeles.
- Clara Maass Medical Center, based in Belleville, N.J.
- Community Medical Center, based in Toms River, N.J.
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, based in Livingston, N.J.
- Geisinger Health, based in Danville, Pa.
- Jersey City Medical Center, based in Jersey City, N.J.
- Monmouth Medical Center, based in Long Branch, N.J.
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, based in Lakewood, N.J.
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, based in Newark, N.J.
- Northeast Georgia Health System, based in Gainesville, Ga.
- NYU Langone Health, based in New York, N.Y.
- Orlando Health
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, based in New Brunswick, N.J.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, based in Hamilton, N.J.
- RWJBH Rahway Hospital, based in Rahway, N.J.
- RWJBH Somerset, based in Somerville, N.J.
- Southcoast Health System, based in Fall River, Mass.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
- UCHealth, based in Aurora, Colo.
- University Health, based in San Antonio, Texas.
- University of California San Diego Health, based in La Jolla, Calif.
- University of Utah Health, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- UPMC, based in Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Virtua Health, based in Marlton, N.J.
- West Virginia University Health System, based in Morgantown, W.V.