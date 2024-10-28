14 Epic updates in 30 days

From deepening its partnership with Microsoft to more details regarding its antitrust lawsuit, here are 14 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in October:

Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., is set to acquire nine Illinois hospitals and multiple post-acute facilities from Ascension, based in St. Louis, for a base purchase price of $375.8 million. As part of its integration strategy, Prime plans to transition all nine hospitals to its customized version of the Epic EHR system.



Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has partnered with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health to implement Epic as its new EHR system.



Epic asked a federal judge to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed against it by startup Particle Health.



A study conducted across seven hospitals within Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System found that Epic's Deterioration Index underperformed compared to other early warning scores in detecting clinical deterioration.



Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System completed its Epic transition, moving the organization onto a single EHR and RCM system.



Epic, Microsoft and health systems across the country are working to develop an AI solution that uses ambient technology to streamline nursing documentation.



Carequality, an interoperability network, released findings from a previous dispute between Epic and startup Particle Health on Oct. 8, following Epic's request for greater transparency. The resolution details emerged after Particle Health raised concerns regarding certain data-sharing practices within the network.



Epic wrote to HHS asking for changes to a proposed interoperability rule.



In a bid to help refine talent, Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner said the company hires mainly by test.



Epic filed a federal lawsuit accusing life sciences staffing firm, Epic Staffing Group, of trademark infringement.



During a visit to Wisconsin, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan left open the possibility of the agency intervening in ongoing litigation involving Epic and Particle Health.



Indianapolis-based IU Health said it plans to switch to Epic for its EHR.



Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare said it plans to switch from Oracle Health to Epic for its EHR.



Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System went live with its new Epic EHR system on Oct. 1.