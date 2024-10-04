IU Health picks Epic for EHR: 6 things to know

Indianapolis-based IU Health plans to switch to Epic for its EHR.

Here are six things to know:

1. IU Health intends to go live with Epic in mid-2027.

2. IU Health currently has an Oracle Health (formerly known as Cerner) EHR.

3. IU Health is Indiana's largest health system with 16 hospitals and $8.6 billion in annual revenue.

4. "With upcoming expansions in Fort Wayne, Fishers and downtown Indianapolis, this investment comes at a critical time for the health system as it works to advance its vision to make Indiana one of the healthiest states in the nation," IU Health said in an Oct. 4 statement (the health system isn't disclosing the amount of the investment at this time, a spokesperson told Becker's). "IU Health expects the integration of this platform across the system will help advance patient care, employee experience, organizational operations, research and communications."

5. The move continues a trend of academic health systems switching to Epic. The EHR vendor picked up 15 academic hospitals in 2023 (the only EHR vendor to gain any), according to health IT researcher KLAS Research. Epic controlled 63% of that market in 2023, followed by Oracle Health (32%), Altera Digital Health (3%), and Meditech (2%).

Lubbock, Texas-based UMC Health System also recently signed on with Epic, while Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health is exploring a move from Oracle Health to Epic.

6. IU Health said employees will receive regular updates on the EHR implementation, while patients will get more details closer to the go-live date.