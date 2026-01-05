UCHealth hospital uses AI in BPH treatment

UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, Colo., is using a robot-assisted procedure that incorporates AI to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, a common condition among older men.

The procedure, known as aquablation, uses a concentrated, heat-free stream of water to remove prostate tissue while preserving areas important for sexual function, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth. AI assists with surgical planning by helping to identify which tissue should be removed or spared, though clinical decisions remain with the physician.

The health system said the technology enables greater precision and may improve outcomes for patients with BPH, which can cause urinary symptoms and impact quality of life.