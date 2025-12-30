10 most expensive EHR projects of ’25

EHRs continued to be one of the largest financial investments for health systems in 2025, as several major organizations switched to new platforms over the past year.

Here are the 10 most expensive EHR projects — all Epic — that were completed, started or continued in the last 12 months, as reported by Becker’s:

1. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): $1.2 billion

2. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $800 million

3. UAB Health System (Birmingham, Ala.): $380 million

4. Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare: $234 million

5 (tie). Health First (Rockledge, Fla.): $160 million

5 (tie). Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System: $160 million

7. Inspira Health (Mullica Hill, N.J.): $120 million

8. Memorial Health (Springfield, Ill.): $105 million

9. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.): $95 million (includes Workday)

10. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta): $51 million