AnMed reopens physician offices amid cybersecurity disruption

Anderson, S.C.-based AnMed reopened its physician offices for scheduled appointments July 28 as the four-hospital system continues to recover from a malware-related cybersecurity incident.

In a July 27 statement, AnMed said its phones, internet and computer systems remain offline. The health system encouraged patients to bring all medications in their original containers and be prepared to confirm their medical history during appointments.

“Our teams, working alongside third-party specialists, are making steady progress in restoring systems safely,” AnMed said. Protecting patients and providing safe care remain the health system’s top priorities, it added.

AnMed first disclosed the cybersecurity incident July 26. The disruption forced the closure of dozens of physician offices and imaging locations across its network July 27.

The health system said it is working with third-party cybersecurity specialists and state and federal authorities to investigate the scope of the incident and restore systems safely.

AnMed is South Carolina’s largest independent nonprofit health system. It is anchored by a 461-bed medical center in Anderson and serves patients across upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia.

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