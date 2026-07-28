7 Big Tech health system partnerships

Health systems are expanding partnerships with Big Tech companies as they race to deploy AI, modernize data infrastructure and improve care coordination.

Here are seven collaborations involving Amazon, Microsoft and Google reported on in the past month:

1. UTHealth Houston has scaled iDFax, its generative AI system for processing medical faxes, from a 2023 pilot handling 2,800 faxes a month to an enterprise deployment processing more than 100,000 faxes monthly as of February, using Amazon Bedrock foundation models. The system has saved more than $2 million annually and cut fax-processing time 50-70%, Amazon Web Services said July 25.

2. Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health has scaled Microsoft Dragon Copilot to more than 400 clinicians to ease documentation burden and built more than 24 AI agents with Microsoft Copilot Studio to support clinical workflows, patient access and operations, Microsoft said July 25.

3. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has completed a full migration of more than 300 clinical applications and 7.5 petabytes of data — including its entire Epic EHR environment — to Amazon Web Services, finishing the 17-week project for its 1.2 million patients and moving next into an optimization phase to expand AI capabilities, Becker’s reported July 22.

4. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is piloting Nurse Handoff, an AI tool built with Google Cloud now in beta at eight hospitals that nurses have rated 97% accurate and 95% helpful, part of a six-initiative AI portfolio also spanning nurse scheduling, clinical documentation and maternal care, Becker’s reported July 22.

5. Amazon One Medical, in collaboration with Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, opened a new membership-based primary care office in Wellesley, Mass. — the latest expansion of the companies’ partnership, which also includes offices in Boston, Cambridge and Newton, the Swellesley Report reported July 21.

6. Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health has rolled out Microsoft Copilot for administrative workflows as part of a broader AI push that CIO Deb Muro said has added “a couple million dollars” in revenue this past year through AI-driven OR scheduling and radiology findings, Becker’s reported July 10.

7. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers Farouk Dako, MD, and Satvik Tripathi received a $110,000 grant from Google.org to deploy Google’s MedGemma AI model to expand access to medical imaging for lung disease in Botswana, working with the Botswana-UPenn Partnership and RAD-AID International, the Daily Pennsylvanian reported June 24.

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