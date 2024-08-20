Epic welcomes 19 new health systems

Epic welcomed 19 new health system customers at its Users Group Meeting on Aug. 20.

Here are the new U.S. health systems that signed on with Epic in the past year (in alphabetical order) and the EHR vendors they're switching from, according to the meeting held in Verona, Wis.:

1. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Oracle Health

2. Arnot Health (Elmira, N.Y.): eClinicalWorks/QuadraMed

3. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): Meditech

4. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.): Oracle Health/athenahealth

5. Cayuga Health (Ithaca, N.Y.): Meditech/eClinicalWorks

6. CGH Medical Center (Sterling, Ill.): Oracle Health/NextGen Healthcare

7. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.): Oracle Health

8. Children's Minnesota (Minneapolis): Oracle Health

9. Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (Talihina, Okla.): RPMS

10. Community Memorial Healthcare (Ventura, Calif.): Veradigm/Meditech

11. CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.): Oracle Health

12. Halifax Health (Daytona Beach, Fla.): Meditech/athenahealth

13. Hannibal (Mo.) Regional Healthcare System: Veradigm

14. Health First (Rockledge, Fla.): Altera Digital Health/athenahealth

15. Hilo (Hawaii) Benioff Medical Center: Meditech

16. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): Oracle Health

17. South Central Regional Medical Center (Laurel, Miss.): Meditech

18. Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare: Oracle Health/Veradigm

19. UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas): Oracle Health/athenahealth