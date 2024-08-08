Adventist Health moves to Epic

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is moving to an Epic EHR system.

In a Aug. 8 LinkedIn post, Adventist Health said it will use the Epic EHR system across its 440 clinics and 28 hospitals on the West Coast and Hawaii. Kerry Heinrich, president and CEO, said the health system plans to implement the new system by the summer of 2026.

The signed contract, according to a news release Adventist Health shared with Becker's, marks the end of a successful two-year process of evaluation, research and planning to make sure that Epic aligns with the health system's strategy.

An Adventist Health spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that the organization previously used a Cerner EHR system.