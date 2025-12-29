Mississippi health system IDs cyber incident in ‘early stages’

Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System said it recently took some IT systems offline after detecting a cybersecurity incident in its “early stages.”

The three-hospital system shut down its internet and MyChart access Dec. 23 in response to the potential hacking attempt before restoring the services later in the day.

“Safeguarding our patients, team members, and information remains our top priority as our investigation is ongoing,” a Singing River spokesperson told Becker’s in a statement Dec. 29. “All hospitals and clinics continue to operate safely and effectively.”

The health system was the victim of a ransomware attack in 2023.