11 Oracle Health updates in 30 days

Oracle Health, the nation’s second-largest EHR vendor by market share, had a busy December, expanding health system projects and its AI customer base.

Here are 11 times Becker’s reported on the company in the past month:

1. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services President and CEO Marc Miller is excited about “expanding the Oracle Health EHR with implementations across our behavioral health facilities” in 2026, he posted Dec. 29 on LinkedIn.

2. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says “failure is not an option” as it plans to resume its Oracle Health EHR implementation at 13 medical centers in 2026, according to a Dec. 25 VA update.

3. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems anticipates “major benefits from Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner,” as the health system more deeply integrates Oracle’s continually advancing clinical applications, CHS CEO Kevin Hammons told Becker’s for a Dec. 18 story.

4. Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare is halfway done with a large-scale implementation of Oracle Health applications, having recently completed its third major go-live, Becker’s reported Dec. 18.

5. Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics in Trinidad, Colo., is moving to an Oracle Health EHR, the company said Dec. 16.

6. On Dec. 16, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., urged 10 of the largest EHR vendors — Oracle Health among them — to give patients more control over who can access their health information.

7. Oracle Health has 274 customers for its clinical AI agent, a number that “continues to rise daily,” the company said Dec. 10.

8. Oracle’s new world headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., will cost $4.5 billion, the Nashville Business Journal reported Dec. 10.

9. EHRs need to be interoperable, secure and automated for healthcare to thrive, Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, wrote in a Dec. 9 blog post.

10. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.), ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.), Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.), OSF Saint Clare Medical Center (Princeton, Ill.) and Aultman Health System (Canton, Ohio) reported in December that their patient information may have been involved in a data security incident tied to Cerner, the EHR vendor now known as Oracle Health.

11. Participation in interoperability networks has increased among major EHR vendors — including Oracle Health — since 2018, improving data availability but not necessarily usability, KLAS Research reported Dec. 1.