What UHS’ CEO is excited for in 2026

As 2025 comes to a close, King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services President and CEO Marc Miller is planning continued expansion and growth at the health system in 2026.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited to build on this momentum in 2026 and beyond – and to continue advancing health and wellness in the communities we proudly serve,” Mr. Miller said in a Dec. 29 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Miller said UHS had a strong year, and pointed to its first full year of operating West Henderson (Nev.) Hospital, a $230 million facility that opened Dec. 3, 2024, through UHS’ Las Vegas-based The Valley Health System.

UHS also opened its Washington, D.C.-based Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in mid-April and is planning to open its Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based Alan B. Miller Medical Center in spring 2026.

The health system has taken a focus on integrating medical and behavioral healthcare through new hospital projects and joint ventures. The system has also expanded its freestanding emergency department network to 34 locations and invested significantly in outpatient care.

“In a dynamic marketplace, our commitment to innovation remains steadfast. UHS continues to improve and transform how healthcare is delivered through strategic investments in technology – including our partnership with General Catalyst, leadership as a founding partner of Hippocratic AI where we’re developing safety-focused AI solutions, and expanding the Oracle Health EHR with implementations across our behavioral health facilities,” he said.