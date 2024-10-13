CommonSpirit region moving to single EHR system in June

CommonSpirit's South region, which reported $7.2 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024, will consolidate its EHR systems and transition to a single version of Epic, with the first "go-live" set for June 2025.

The move is part of the Chicago-based health system's plan to standardize operations under a single EHR system. The multi-year plan, under the leadership of CommonSpirit CIO Daniel Barchi, aims to improve efficiency, streamline and reduce redundant technologies, generate economies of scale and enhance system capabilities.

CommonSpirit has more than 10 different EHRs across its five regions — California, Central, Mountain, Northwest and South — including four distinct instances of Epic, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker's.

"The June 2025 go-live moves many of our South region hospitals and physician practices onto a common instance of Epic," according to a statement from the health system.

Earlier this year, CommonSpirit transitioned 45 outpatient departments across five hospital markets in Utah to an Epic EHR system.

CFO Dan Morissette said CommonSpirit is "investing significantly in high-growth markets" and transitioning to system-led initiatives to leverage its size and scale, including the launch of its digital consumer experience to meet patients' evolving expectations around care access.

The digital experience includes a single content engine, one platform, and the first systemwide "find a doctor" and "find a location" service, offering an intuitive way to compare providers and book appointments.

CEO Wright Lassiter III said the initiative "will foster additional consumer relationships and greater loyalty."