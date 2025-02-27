A look at Ardent's Epic implementation costs

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Ardent Health saw a rise in expenses tied to its ongoing Epic EHR implementation, according to its Feb. 26 financial report.

Three things to know:

The health system incurred $1.6 million in professional fees related to the Epic rollout during Q4 2024, compared to the $400,000 spent in the same period in 2023.



For the full year, Epic-related professional fees totaled $3.1 million, up from $1.8 million in 2023. Ardent also allocated $100,000 in salaries and benefits for the implementation during both Q4 and the full year.



The report notes that these figures do not reflect ongoing maintenance costs, indicating the total financial impact of the transition extends beyond the disclosed expenses.

Despite the increased spending, Ardent reported strong overall financial performance for the quarter.