Providence launches home care joint venture in 3 states

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has launched the first phase of its joint venture with Compassus, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based provider with more than 7,000 employees and hundreds of locations across 32 states, to transition home-based care services to Compassus.

Providence at Home with Compassus, the Covenant Health hospice program in Lubbock, Texas, that is part of Providence, will be rebranded as Covenant Health at Home with Compassus, according to a March 3 news release.

Compassus will manage operations for Providence at Home with Compassus, which has launched in Alaska, Texas and Washington, and will launch in Oregon and California in the coming months, pending anticipated regulatory reviews and approvals.

Overall, the joint venture between Providence and Compassus will comprise 24 home health locations across Alaska, California, Oregon, and Washington, and 17 hospice and palliative care sites in Alaska, California, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Providence and Compassus announced the joint venture in October. Compassus has also established similar joint ventures with providers such as Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas, Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, and Columbus-based OhioHealth.