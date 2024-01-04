Ascension expands home health services

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas Home Health has transitioned to Compassus, which specializes in providing integrated home-based care.

Compassus provides palliative care and hospice through its program in Columbia, Tenn., which serves Maury, Hickman and Lewis counties. Ascension Saint Thomas will work with Compassus to administer the home health services its home health line previously provided in Hickman, Benton, Humphreys, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, Dickson and Perry counties.

"Middle Tennessee has been our home for nearly two decades and we've long looked to expand our presence here," Compassus CEO David Grams said in a news release. "Working with Ascension Saint Thomas broadens our ability to offer patients a full spectrum of integrated home-based care options."

With the population of Tennesseans ages 60 and older expected to increase by more than 300,000 over the next 10 years, Ascension Saint Thomas believes that more home-based care options will be needed.

"Our patients expect to receive the highest caliber of care, whether they visit one of our hospitals, care centers or receive care in their homes," Ascension Saint Thomas President and CEO Fahad Tahir said. "To meet our mission, we partner with organizations that have the depth and expertise to provide leadership in specific areas of focus such as home health, long-term care, acute rehabilitation, physical therapy and others. Compassus is mission compatible and offers that depth in home health that we were seeking."

The transition of Ascension Saint Thomas to Compassus will be branded Ascension Saint Thomas at Home.

Compassus provides home-based services including home health, palliative care and hospice in partnership with health systems and long-term care providers from more than 250 points of care across 29 states, according to its website.