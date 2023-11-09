Jury rules against Johns Hopkins in case made famous by Netflix

A jury has ruled against St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in a $220 million lawsuit in a case made famous by a Netflix documentary.

The family of 17-year-old Maya Kowalski sued the hospital after it called a child abuse hotline on her mother, Beata Kowalski, in 2016 for requesting a high dose of ketamine to treat Maya Kowalski for chronic pain. Maya Kowalski was separated from her family for more than two months, and Beata Kowalski died by suicide the following year. Netflix released "Take Care of Maya" in June.

The jurors deliberated for 16 hours before delivering the verdict Nov. 9, awarding millions to the family on counts such as false imprisonment and pain and suffering. Maya cried and clutched rosary beads as the verdict was read, according to live coverage by Fox News.. Several physicians and nurses from the St. Petersburg, Fla., hospital testified during the eight-week trial.

"We thank the jury for their time and attention during this trial and intend to pursue an appeal based on clear and prejudicial errors throughout the trial and deliberate conduct by plaintiff's counsel that misled the jury," Howard Hunter, an attorney for the hospital, said in a statement to Becker's. "The facts and the law remain on our side, and we will continue to defend the lifesaving and compassionate care provided to Maya Kowalski by the physicians, nurses and staff of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and the responsibility of all mandatory reporters in Florida to speak up if they suspect child abuse."