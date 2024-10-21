Cleveland Clinic, Amazon's One Medical partner

Cleveland Clinic and Amazon's One Medical are teaming up to bring the hybrid primary care company to northeast Ohio.

One Medical, which Amazon acquired in 2023 for $3.9 billion, intends to move into the Cleveland market through an affiliation with the academic health system. The first office will open in 2025 with plans for more locations to be determined by Cleveland Clinic and One Medical.

"This collaboration demonstrates a shared commitment from both organizations to meet the needs of our patients and to enhance the care we provide to our communities," Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in an Oct. 21 statement. "Amazon One Medical will complement our current primary care offerings, enabling patient access to essential health services.

One Medical provides same-day appointments and 24/7 virtual care to members who pay the $199 annual fee ($99 for Amazon Prime members). The company partners with about 20 health systems in local markets on specialty care referrals. One health system told Becker'sBecker's that it collects the fee-for-service revenue from patient visits then reimburses One Medical for providing care on its behalf.