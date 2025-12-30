Apple’s pay for 6 health tech jobs

Apple continues aggressively hiring for jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are six healthcare-related jobs for which Apple is hiring for in December:
- AI evaluation data scientist (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop and validate evaluation methodologies for generative AI systems in health and wellbeing applications. Salary range: $181,100 and $318,400.
- Clinical specialist, health (San Francisco): Will partner with team members across the company to develop health products. Salary range: $212,000 and $318,400.
- Health sensor engineer (Cupertino, Calif.): Will develop and support health sensing hardware end to end, from architecture and circuit design to validation. Salary range: $147,400 and $272,100.
- Health sensing EE, engineering manager (Cupertino, Calif.): Will lead the Health Sensing electrical engineering team in design, development, and integration of health sensors in the company’s products. Salary range: $198,300 and $342,800.
- Health sensing data engineer (San Francisco): Will design and deliver health features for Apple’s wearable devices. Salary range: $147,400 and $272,100.
- Health sensor ASIC architect (San Francisco): Will architect custom ASICs that power next-generation health sensors for future Apple devices. Salary range: $181,100 and $318,400.