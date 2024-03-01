19 health systems that partner with Amazon's One Medical

One Medical has expanded its health system partnerships since its $3.9 billion acquisition by Amazon one year ago.

The hybrid primary care company has specialty care referral agreements in local markets with these health systems:

Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee)

Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove, Ill.) — for Chicago market

Ascension Seton Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Dignity Health (San Francisco) — for Phoenix market

Duke Health (Durham, N.C.) — for Raleigh-Durham market

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) — for New Jersey market

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare — for Connecticut market

Houston Methodist

Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) — for Boston market

MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) — for Washington, D.C., market

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

Providence (Renton, Wash.) — for Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., and Portland, Ore., markets

UC San Diego Health

UCSF Health (San Francisco) — for Bay Area market

University of Miami Health System

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle) — for Seattle-Tacoma market