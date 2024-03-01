19 health systems that partner with Amazon's One Medical

One Medical has expanded its health system partnerships since its $3.9 billion acquisition by Amazon one year ago.
The hybrid primary care company has specialty care referral agreements in local markets with these health systems:
Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee)
Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove, Ill.) — for Chicago market
Ascension Seton Medical Center (Austin, Texas)
Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
Dignity Health (San Francisco) — for Phoenix market
Duke Health (Durham, N.C.) — for Raleigh-Durham market
Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) — for New Jersey market
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare — for Connecticut market
Houston Methodist
Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) — for Boston market
MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) — for Washington, D.C., market
Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
Providence (Renton, Wash.) — for Los Angeles, Orange County, Calif., and Portland, Ore., markets
UC San Diego Health
UCSF Health (San Francisco) — for Bay Area market
University of Miami Health System
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle) — for Seattle-Tacoma market