Sanders: Weight loss drug could bankrupt healthcare system

Weight loss drugs have the potential to bankrupt the U.S. healthcare system, according to a May 15 report from Sen. Bernie Sanders's office.

Mr. Sanders chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which opened an investigation into Novo Nordisk's list prices for Ozempic and Wegovy in April.

"It's easy to oversimplify the science that goes into understanding disease and developing and producing new treatments, as well as the intricacies of U.S. and global healthcare systems," a Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Becker's at the time. "However, the public debate doesn't always take into account this extremely complex reality."

Medicare is barred from covering GLP-1s for weight loss only. In March, the FDA approved Wegovy for obese and overweight adults with heart disease; 3.6 million Medicare beneficiaries are in the expanded patient population. A few weeks later, researchers published findings that indicated semaglutide could remain profitable at a lower price since it costs less than $5 to manufacture.

Novo Nordisk charges $969 per month for Ozempic in the U.S., compared to $155 in Canada, $122 in Italy, $71 in France and $59 in Germany. The drug manufacturer lists Wegovy for $1,349 per month in the U.S.

"Today's report makes it crystal clear: The outrageously high price of Wegovy and other weight loss drugs have the potential to bankrupt Medicare and our entire healthcare system," Mr. Sanders said. "The unjustifiably high prices of these weight loss drugs could also cause a massive spike in prescription drug spending that could lead to an historic increase in premiums for Medicare and everyone who has health insurance."

Four key report findings:

1. If half of obese Americans took weight loss drugs, it would cost $411 billion annually.

2. If half of all obese Medicare and Medicaid enrollees took weight loss drugs, it would cost the government $166 billion every year.

3. Weight loss drugs could raise total annual prescription drug spend by Americans to $1 trillion.

4. If Wegovy was sold in the U.S. for the same price as it is in Denmark ($186 a month), the U.S. healthcare system could save up to $317 billion dollars annually if half of obese adults took the drug. Medicare and Medicaid could save $128 billion per year under those conditions.